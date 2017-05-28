Instructor dies, trainee injured after sky diving accident in St. Tammany Parish

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m.

According to the STPSO, the skydiving instructor and a trainee were performing a tandem jump when for unknown reasons the instructor loss consciousness shortly after jumping out of the plane.

During the dive, the main parachute did not open resulting in the reserve parachute to open. It is unknown if the reserve parachute opened properly.

The instructor and trainee landed on the Royal Golf Course in Slidell. According to witnesses who saw the instructor and trainee land say both of the skydivers hit the ground very hard.

The male instructor was pronounced dead at the scene. The trainee was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the incident which remains under investigation.

STPSO says they will release more information as it becomes available.

“We still aren’t one-hundred percent sure exactly what happened, but so far, it appears to be a tragic accident,” says St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith. “Our prayers go out to the families affected by this incident.”

