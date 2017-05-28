LSU Softball punches ticket to WCWS with Super Regional win at Florida State

For the third straight season, LSU softball will be in Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series. The Tigers clinched their ticket with a 6-4 win at Florida State Sunday to win the Tallahassee Super Regional.

Beth Torina's squad jumped out to leads of 2-0 and 5-1 before the Seminoles rallied to make it 5-4 after six innings. Senior Bailey Landry stepped up in the top of the seventh with an RBI triple to restore the 2-run lead. The hit was also the 291st of her career, a program record.

The Women's College World Series begins Thursday with the first game starting at 11 a.m.

