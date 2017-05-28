LSU Beats Arkansas 4-2, Wins SEC Tournament

LSU's done it again under Head Coach Paul Mainieri. But, should we be surprised? The Tigers beat Arkansas 4-2 on Sunday to win the SEC championship, which is the sixth time they've done that under Mainieri. In fact, Mainieri's never lost a championship game during his time in Baton Rouge.

And his Tigers seemed determined to keep that win streak in tact at the Hoover Met.

Unlike LSU's first three games of the week, when they scored a combined 31 runs, the Tigers couldn't overpower Arkansas Sunday. Rather, LSU found a way to win with situational hitting and clutch pitching.

Freshman starting pitcher Eric Walker mostly shut down a powerful Arkansas lineup that led the SEC in home runs in 2017. Walker allowed one run, a solo homer, on five hits in 7.2 innings, striking out eight batters and walking one, intentionally. The freshman stranded six Razorbacks, including two men in scoring position in a scoreless game in the second inning.

The Tigers' offense broke the game open in the fourth inning with three hits and a walk, pushing three runs across. The top third of LSU's lineup – Kramer Robertson, Cole Freeman and Antoine Duplantis – all reached base and all scored in the frame thanks to an RBI walk from Nick Coomes, an RBI single from Josh Smith and a sacrifice fly from Beau Jordan.

Robertson, Freeman, Duplantis and right fielder Greg Deichmann continued their dominant weeks, combining to hit 4-for-15 with a double and four runs scored. For the week, the quartet is 29-for-64 (.453) with five home runs.

Sunday's win marked the 12th SEC Championship in LSU baseball history, and the sixth in 10 years. The Tigers have now won 11 games in a row and 16 of their last 18.

And they've all but wrapped up one of the NCAA's top eight national seeds. They'll find out where they stand on Monday.

