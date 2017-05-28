Coroner: Skydiving instructor died before impact

New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a pit bull that was first brought to their attention by The Humane Society of Louisiana.more>>
Days ahead of hurricane season, the Evacuteer program is working to make sure everyone has a way out of town in case of a mandatory evacuation.more>>
A skydiving instructor who died over weekend while performing a jump died before hitting the ground.more>>
Rounds of showers and storms are expected over the next seven days.more>>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.more>>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.more>>
Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's national security adviser, received a dreaded 3 a.m. phone call, reporting the U.S. was under nuclear attack.more>>
TSA officers say they detected the .380 caliber handgun and ammunition as the Florida man was passing through the Checkpoint B precheck lane.more>>
Hinds County D.A. Robert Shuler Smith just entered the Rankin County Sheriff's Office.more>>
The Cleveland Police Department announced discipline for two officers involved in the 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.more>>
