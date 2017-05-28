Popular parachute instructor dies during tandem jump in Slidell

Investigators suspect a man who died during a skydiving jump in Slidell may have lost consciousness, before he hit the ground.

The St. Tammany Parish coroner's office says instructor Benjamin Leroy Crowell was conducting a tandem jump with a student after taking off from Slidell airport.

A reserve parachute opened but, Crowell and the student hit the ground at Royal Golf Course with significant force.

Investigators say Crowell was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday to determine his cause of death.

"It's still under investigation. At some point he lost consciousness, but the gear did it's job," said Brenda Grafton with 'Skydive Nawlins'.

Emergency crews airlifted the student to a hospital for treatment. 'Skydive Nawlins' owner says she's been released from the hospital.

The owner also says that Crowell was a certified examiner, and rigger, known all across the U.S.

She said, he was an awesome guy, who would always go the extra mile.

Crowell was a 58-year-old Coast Guard veteran, from Theodore, Alabama.

Copyright 2017. WVUE All rights reserved.