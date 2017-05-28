Metairie shooting victim becomes murder suspect

Patrick Pittman has been booked with second degree murder, second degree kidnapping obstruction of justice, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. (Source: JPSO)

A shooting victim turns into a Metairie murder suspect.

Investigators say they've arrested Patrick Pittman in connection with a May 27 killing in the 400 block of N. Laurel Street. He and another man were shot in that area last night. The other man died.

Investigators say Pittman was hit during a separate exchange of gunfire, as he attempted to get away from the scene. They also say he got to a hospital, after holding people in a vehicle at gunpoint. Investigators say he got into the vehicle and demanded that the people inside take him to a hospital.

Pittman has been booked with second degree murder, second degree kidnapping obstruction of justice, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

