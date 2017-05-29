NOLA Weekend: Hotel Pools that allow Locals to swim in New Orleans

New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
Hot and humid for the rest of our Sunday with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.more>>
After a round of showers and storms Monday morning, we are likely to have several dry hours from mid-morning to just past lunch time.more>>
Investigators say Patrick Pittman was hit during a separate exchange of gunfire, as he attempted to get away from the scene. They also say he got to a hospital, after holding people in a vehicle at gunpoint.more>>
Investigators say Patrick Pittman was hit during a separate exchange of gunfire, as he attempted to get away from the scene. They also say he got to a hospital, after holding people in a vehicle at gunpoint.more>>
Investigators suspect a man who died during a skydiving jump in Slidell may have lost consciousness, before he hit the ground.more>>
Investigators suspect a man who died during a skydiving jump in Slidell may have lost consciousness, before he hit the ground.more>>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.more>>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.more>>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.more>>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.more>>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.more>>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.more>>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.more>>
An East Texas dome sustained heavy damage during Sunday evening's severe thunderstorms.more>>
An East Texas dome sustained heavy damage during Sunday evening's severe thunderstorms.more>>
Their mother had been planning this surprise for three months. They hid Christopher in the choir room until he walked into the gymnasium. Then, finally came the moment.more>>
Their mother had been planning this surprise for three months. They hid Christopher in the choir room until he walked into the gymnasium. Then, finally came the moment.more>>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningmore>>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningmore>>
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.more>>
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.more>>
One man told WLEX-TV that until police and wildlife officials arrived, he and several other people tried to safely keep the bear away from unsuspecting shoppers.more>>
One man told WLEX-TV that until police and wildlife officials arrived, he and several other people tried to safely keep the bear away from unsuspecting shoppers.more>>