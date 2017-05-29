LSU earns #4 national seed, grouped with Southeastern

LSU's campaign to earn a national seed in the NCAA Tournament came to a head Monday as the Tigers were announced as #4 in the country, their sixth straight year to earn the right to not only host a regional, but also a super regional, pending advancement.

Baton Rouge will welcome #2 Southeastern, #3 Rice and #4 Texas Southern to town. The TSU Tigers will get the first crack at the LSU Tigers at 2:30 PM on Friday while the Lions and Owls will face off at 7 PM.

The Baton Rouge Regional is paired with the Hattiesburg Regional, which consists of Southern Miss, Mississippi State, South Alabama and the University of Illinois at Chicago. The winner of each regional will meet in the Super Regional.

FOX 8 will have reaction from LSU and Southeastern as the day goes on.

