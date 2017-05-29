LSU earns #4 national seed, grouped with Southeastern

Baton Rouge will welcome #2 Southeastern, #3 Rice and #4 Texas Southern to town. The TSU Tigers will get the first crack at the LSU Tigers at 2:30 PM on Friday while the Lions and Owls will face off at 7 PM.more>>
Baton Rouge will welcome #2 Southeastern, #3 Rice and #4 Texas Southern to town. The TSU Tigers will get the first crack at the LSU Tigers at 2:30 PM on Friday while the Lions and Owls will face off at 7 PM.more>>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.more>>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.more>>
Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.more>>
Takuma Sato gave Andretti Autosport a 2nd consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500 by holding off Helio Castroneves in the closing laps.more>>
LSU's done it again under Head Coach Paul Mainieri. But, should we be surprised? The Tigers beat Arkansas 4-2 on Sunday to win the SEC championship, which is the sixth time they've done that under Mainieri.more>>
LSU's done it again under Head Coach Paul Mainieri. But, should we be surprised? The Tigers beat Arkansas 4-2 on Sunday to win the SEC championship, which is the sixth time they've done that under Mainieri.more>>