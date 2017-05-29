LSU baseball excited to restore postseason home field advantage

For the sixth-consecutive year, LSU has earned a national seed in the NCAA Tournament, meaning not only will they host a Regional, the Super Regional will be played in Baton Rouge as well, pending the Tigers advancing.

In 2016, LSU went just 3-3 in the postseason, including a two-game sweep by the eventual national champions, Coastal Carolina, in the Super Regional. In the 2017 regular season, the Tigers went 27-7 at home and are now eager to continue the winning ways. "It's awesome to get to come home and have more games as long as you're winning in the playoffs," Kramer Robertson said. "We'll be at home, it's a good feeling. I feel like we're a lot better team when we play at 'The Box' with our fans and the atmosphere. It's a huge advantage for us and we earned the right to play at home and I'm excited about it."

When Paul Mainieri's squad takes the field at 2:30 PM on Friday against Texas Southern, it will have been 16 days since their last home game, a loss to South Alabama, but the feeling of fan support is fresh on their minds after a traveling contingency boosted them to an SEC Tournament Championship in Hoover, Alabama. "We were five hours away in Hoover and there were 15,000 there so back here in Baton Rouge is unbelievable, it was unbelievable last year so I'm excited to see everybody in purple and gold back at home again," said Greg Deichmann.

LSU's lone loss in the 2016 Regional came at the hands of Rice who will be back in Baton Rouge as the #3 seed. Their first game will be Friday at 7 PM against #2 Southeastern, who lost at The Box earlier this season, 8-2.

