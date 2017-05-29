Man tries to elude officers by hiding in Chalmette canal

New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
St. Bernard Parish deputies arrested a mother and son after a traffic stop led them to large amounts of money and marijuana.more>>
A Violet man wanted on fugitive warrants out of Orleans and St. Bernard parishes thought going for a swim in a canal would help him elude St. Bernard Parish deputies.more>>
Baton Rouge will welcome #2 Southeastern, #3 Rice and #4 Texas Southern to town. The TSU Tigers will get the first crack at the LSU Tigers at 2:30 PM on Friday while the Lions and Owls will face off at 7 PM.more>>
Hot and humid for the rest of our Sunday with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.more>>
After a round of showers and storms Monday morning, we are likely to have several dry hours from mid-morning to just past lunch time.more>>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.more>>
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
The parachutist hit the water after he cut away from his broken chute, The team jump, featuring the Navy SEAL Leap Frogs, was part of Fleet Week for New York Harbor,more>>
Multiple crews responded to a boat fire and fuel spill at the Ashley Marina off Lockwood Boulevard Friday morning.more>>
