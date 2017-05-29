Man tries to elude officers by hiding in Chalmette canal

Agents with the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division apprehended Leon Brock of Violet after he fled from them and tried to hide in a Chalmette canal covered in heavy vegetation.

A Violet man wanted on fugitive warrants out of Orleans and St. Bernard parishes thought going for a swim in a canal on May 25 would help him elude St. Bernard Parish deputies, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office.

Leon Brock, 45, was apprehended and booked with resisting an officer and aggravated flight from an officer.

Police say Brock was wanted on outstanding fugitive warrants out of New Orleans for aggravated burglary and simple assault, along with a warrant issued in St. Bernard for aggravated flight from an officer for a May 15 incident.

Around 2 p.m. on May 25, agents with the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division came in contact with Brock in the 300 block of East Magnolia Drive in Chalmette when he fled on foot, jumping into a nearby canal off Paris Road where he attempted to hide in the water’s thick vegetation.

Following an extensive search of the canal and the surrounding area, agents deployed a canister of CS gas to the area of the canal where Brock was last seen, causing him to emerge and surrender.

CS gas is a less lethal chemical agent commonly used in riot control, and barricaded subjects. Exposure causes a burning and watering of the eyes, to the point where the subject cannot keep their eyes open, as well as a burning sensation to the nose, throat and mouth.

Brock was decontaminated with water and then transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison.

His bond was set at $15,000.

