Chalmette mother and son arrested on drug charges

St. Bernard Parish deputies arrested a mother and son after a traffic stop led them to large amounts of money and marijuana.

Deputies arrested, Tyrin Wiltz, 22, and Danielle Brown, 43, both of Chalmette.

Detectives arrested Wiltz after stopping him for a traffic violation on May 25.

Detectives seized nearly six pounds of marijuana with a street value of approximately $50,000, along with a sawed-off shotgun, other narcotics and more than $26,000 in cash.



Wiltz was booked with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute MDMA, more commonly known as ecstasy (139 tablets), possession with the intent to distribute Alprazolam (68 tablets), possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Sheriff Pohlmann said a juvenile who was with Wiltz also was booked.



An additional $18,500 in cash also was recovered and Wiltz’s mother, Danielle Brown, 43, also was arrested after a search warrant for their home was obtained by agents.



Brown was booked with possession with the intent to distribute Alprazolam (44 tablets), possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana (approximately 3 ½ pounds), possession with the intent to distribute ecstasy (92 tablets), possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.



At the time of his arrest on May 25, Wiltz was out on bond from an arrest which took place on May 6, and was facing charges of two counts of attempted first degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute ecstasy, possession of Alprazolam, and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Wiltz and Brown were both transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison to be booked. They both were released May 26 on $75,000 bond each.

