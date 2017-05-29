Pit bull dragged to death on North Shore; suspected owner leaves body in road

A female pit bull was dragged to her death last night as horrified witnesses looked on.

The incident happened Sunday at around 9 p.m. A couple said they were driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and saw that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.

The driver of the vehicle got out of the vehicle, walked behind it and simply unchained the tether to the dead grey pit bull, according to Dorson. The witness screamed at seeing the condition of the dog and asked what he was doing. The driver of the vehicle and suspected owner of the dog said, "have you considered that it could simply be an accident?" With that, the suspect got back into his vehicle and left the dog on the side of the road. The witness also noticed a second black male in the passengers’ side of the vehicle and a second, larger male pit bull with its ears clipped also tethered in the back of the truck.

The witness took several photos, one of the suspect and several of the carcass of the female grey pit bull, and called 911 to report the crime. Deputy Clayton Hoghe of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Department responded and took a report. Deputy Hoghe told the witness that he could issue a citation to the owner, if located, for cruelty to animals.

"I am shocked that the driver of this vehicle and probable owner of this dog was so careless and negligent. I hope he will learn a lesson about how to treat animals better from the public outcry this is generating on social media and the possible punishment he may face through the court system," said the witness, who asked to remain anonymous.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has established a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for the person responsible for the death of the dog. Individuals, foundations and businesses may also contribute to this fund by contacting the Humane Society at 1-901-268-4432 or by contacting the group at stopcruelty11@gmail.com. Anyone with any information on this incident is encouraged to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-809-8200.

The Humane Society of Louisiana, established in 1988, is one of the state's largest animal advocacy organizations. For more information, please visit its website or its page on Facebook.

