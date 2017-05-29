State Police say man shot by court security faces multiple charges

New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
On this Memorial Day, Governor John Bel Edwards addressed dozens of veterans and their families and made a promise about funding for the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs. In the southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell the federal holiday attracted living veterans and those who revere them by the dozens.more>>
After winning a red-hot month of May complete with an SEC regular season title, conference tournament title and 11-game win streak, it’s not a huge surprise that they’ve climbed the ranks so quickly.more>>
“It’s residential. It’s quiet,” says Ashleigh Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux says she often sits outside of her home on Prytania St. to relax. Friday evening around 6:45, though, it was anything but when she started seeing unusual activity unfold across the street. “I just noticed a cop car. Then another one came. I guess six or seven showed up, and I saw three girls just sitting on the curb,” says Thibodeaux. “I was inside unloading some groceries...more>>
State Police say the man shot by a Supreme court security officer Saturday night in the French Quarter will face a number of charges when released by University Medical Center.more>>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.more>>
Two Central Texas parents are trying to bring awareness to a rare form of brain cancer that killed their daughter five days after she was diagnosed.more>>
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
A 73-year-old Australian fisherman says he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 9-foot great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet.more>>
Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.more>>
