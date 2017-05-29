3 women become armed robbery victims in Lower Garden District

“It’s residential. It’s quiet,” says Ashleigh Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux says she often sits outside of her home in the 1900 block of Prytania Street to relax. Friday around 6:45 p.m., though, it was anything quiet but when she started seeing unusual activity unfold across the street.

“I just noticed a cop car. Then another one came. I guess six or seven showed up, and I saw three girls just sitting on the curb,” says Thibodeaux.

“I was inside unloading some groceries. I went outside and noticed all the police cars. The girls were sitting over there crying, and they were shaken up,” says Greg Kayser.

Police say a man with a bandanna tied around the lower part of his face pulled out a gun and held up three women. Investigators tell FOX 8, the three young women handed over their bags and the gunman took off.

“That’s the scariest part about it. If they’re going to do it in the daylight hours, they’ll do it anytime,” says Kayser.

“It’s frightening. I never go anywhere alone, especially at night,” says Thibodeaux.

The incident is just one of eight armed robberies that happened across New Orleans since Friday. Police are treating all of them as separate incidents.

“You know, this isn’t the first time. It happens quite often around here. It’s a nice neighborhood and a desirable place to live, so it sucks that you have to be so conscious about this stuff,” says Kayser.

Security cameras are positioned on several of the condos near the scene where Friday’s armed robbery unfolded.

“I heard he was covered up, but he is on camera,” says Thibodeaux.

They’re hoping surveillance video will help catch the robber in their neighborhood before anyone else becomes a victim.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.