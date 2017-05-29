Love bugs and headed to Destin? Company has the perfect float for you

Can't get enough of giant New Orleans cockroaches? Well an Arizona novelty company has just the thing for your backyard pool or trip to the beach: Kangaroo Manufacturing's Huge Cockroach Pool Float.

Just shy of 6 feet long, the company says "This Cockroach Water Raft Will Shock The Neighbors And House Guests."

Amazon reviewers were overwhelmingly positive. One said, "I bought this giant Cockroach pool float to scare the kids and grandchildren. It scares me. It's pretty creepy. Kids think it's great." Another said, simply, "Gross and Awesome." And finally, there was this: "Hilarious picture doesn't do it justice. It has an iridescent sheen to it." Yuck.

If big bugs aren't your thing, however, the company also makes a giant poo raft, a bacon float and a floating bottle of wine.

