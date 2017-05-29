Gov. Edwards tells veterans he will protect LA. Dept. of Veterans Affairs from cutbacks

New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
A man was arrested after opening fire on deputies and fleeing into a wooded area of Kentwood Monday afternoon.more>>
A man was arrested after opening fire on deputies and fleeing into a wooded area of Kentwood Monday afternoon.more>>
On this Memorial Day, Governor John Bel Edwards addressed dozens of veterans and their families and made a promise about funding for the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs. In the southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell the federal holiday attracted living veterans and those who revere them by the dozens.more>>
On this Memorial Day, Governor John Bel Edwards addressed dozens of veterans and their families and made a promise about funding for the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs.more>>
After winning a red-hot month of May complete with an SEC regular season title, conference tournament title and 11-game win streak, it’s not a huge surprise that they’ve climbed the ranks so quickly.more>>
After winning a red-hot month of May complete with an SEC regular season title, conference tournament title and 11-game win streak, it’s not a huge surprise that they’ve climbed the ranks so quickly.more>>
“It’s residential. It’s quiet,” says Ashleigh Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux says she often sits outside of her home on Prytania St. to relax. Friday evening around 6:45, though, it was anything but when she started seeing unusual activity unfold across the street. “I just noticed a cop car. Then another one came. I guess six or seven showed up, and I saw three girls just sitting on the curb,” says Thibodeaux. “I was inside unloading some groceries...more>>
“It’s residential. It’s quiet,” says Ashleigh Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux says she often sits outside of her home on Prytania St. to relax. Friday evening around 6:45, though, it was anything but when she started seeing unusual activity unfold across the street. “I just noticed a cop car. Then another one came. I guess six or seven showed up, and I saw three girls just sitting on the curb,” says Thibodeaux. “I was inside unloading some groceries...more>>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.more>>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.more>>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.more>>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
The parachutist hit the water after he cut away from his broken chute, The team jump, featuring the Navy SEAL Leap Frogs, was part of Fleet Week for New York Harbor,more>>
The parachutist hit the water after he cut away from his broken chute, The team jump, featuring the Navy SEAL Leap Frogs, was part of Fleet Week for New York Harbor,more>>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.more>>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>