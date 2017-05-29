House will vote on gasoline tax increase Wednesday

The full House is expected to vote this week on whether the state should raise its gas tax .17 cents a gallon to fund infrastructure projects.

Some drivers we talked to are all for it.

"I'm okay with it if they're going to fix the roads, honestly, because as it is, I'm getting damage to my car," said Katie Trevino of New Orleans.

Others are opposed.

"I think that's ridiculous. We pay enough taxes already in this state, they need to do something else with the money," said Ashley Booker of New Orleans.

If the bill is approved, it's expected to generate more than $500 million for those infrastructure projects next year.

"If they tax the gas to go up and it actually went to the roads yes but I would like to see some accountability with that," said Paul Dumas of New Orleans.

The House will vote on the bill Wednesday. The DODT says Louisiana's road project backlog is currently more than $13 billion.

Copyright WVUE 2017. All rights reserved.