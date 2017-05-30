Showers and storms expected over next several days

Rounds of showers and storms are expected over the next seven days. The severe weather threat is fairly low, but one or two strong storms can't be ruled out. Heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds will be the primary threats in a few of these storms.

Through Tuesday, we will see showers and storms, some dry hours, then likely another round of rain into the afternoon and evening. The timing of these systems is very difficult. Wednesday will be similar with one or two rounds of rain and some dry hours in between.

We may see slightly less coverage on Thursday, but a few storms are still likely to bubble up during the afternoon.

By Friday, a surge of tropical moisture is forecast to move inland from the Gulf of Mexico. This will allow for an extended period of wet weather lasting into the weekend and maybe the early part of next week. A cold front will also approach from the north over the weekend and the combination of that plus tropical moisture will increase the possibility for heavy rain.

