Deputies: Animal group could have hindered pit bull death investigation

This image has gone viral since it was released by the Humane Society of Louisiana on Monday. (FOX 8)

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a pit bull that was first brought to their attention by The Humane Society of Louisiana.

However, a spokesman for the STPSO said that the animal protection group might have hindered the investigation by releasing information without contacting deputies.

“This has prevented, and made more difficult, the ability of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives to conduct a fair and unbiased investigation into this matter,” STPSO Captain Daniel M. Seuzeneau said. “We ask that everyone please press the figurative pause button for a moment and allow our investigators to gather witness statements, evidence, and anything else they need in order to come to a conclusion on how this incident should be handled.”

The allegations are that a man dragged a pit bull behind a pickup truck, ultimately killing the dog. The man then allegedly pulled over, unchained the dog, and left the scene. Witnesses took photographs of the suspect and published them to social media.

The man in the photograph has been identified and is cooperating with detectives, Suezeneau said.

The man has not been charged in the case.

