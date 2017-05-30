JP deputies canvass Marrero neighborhood for missing 1-year-old

Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.

Just before 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue, where they met with Braneka Williams. Williams told police that she and her son, Jaydon McMillion, were at a family gathering at their home on Memorial Day when she got a headache and decided to lie down. At the time, her cousin, identified as 29-year-old Jaquencia Hall, was watching Jaydon.

Williams said she did not know Jaydon was missing until later that evening around 9 p.m. She and other family members began searching the area of Acre Road and Lincoln Ave in hopes of finding him.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said Williams could offer no reasonable explanation as to why they waited for 12 hours to call the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives searched Williams’ home but did not find the boy. Detectives then began receiving information from various residents and witnesses who reported seeing Hall with the missing child getting into different vehicles in the area.

Normand said while foul play is not suspected, they are concerned for Jaydon’s safety. Investigators are canvassing the neighborhood. Attempts to locate Hall have been unsuccessful.

"Jayden, momma miss you, momma love you with all of her heart," Willams said during an interview with FOX 8. "I want you to know that this will never happen again, and I pray to God that you make it home safely. You gonna make it home cuz God's got you covered. In the name of Jesus, he got you covered. I believe we both strong. We got this."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jaydon McMillion or Jaquencia Hall is asked to contact Missing Persons Detective Miguel Dukes at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

