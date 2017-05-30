UPDATE: Missing boy found as caretaker overdosed on drugs, JPSO says

A missing Marrero boy was found after police responded to a medical call that turned out to be an apparent drug overdose by the relative who took him from his family's home.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office released the following:

"Jaydon McMillion has been located in New Orleans by members of the New Orleans Police Department. NOPD responded to a call for medical assistance in reference to a female that was apparently undergoing a drug overdose. The female turned out to be Jaquencia Hall, and she was accompanied by Jaydon. Jaydon was unharmed, and he was transported to our Investigations Bureau and reunited with his mother.

"Hall is currently undergoing medical treatment, and upon her release she will be arrested for simple kidnapping."

Twelve hours after they noted him missing, the family called deputies to a Marrero home Tuesday about their search for 1-year-old Jaydon, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Just before 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue, where they met with the boy's mother, Braneka Williams. Williams told police that she and Jaydon were at a family gathering at their home on Memorial Day when she got a headache and decided to lie down. At the time, her cousin, identified as 29-year-old Hall, was watching the child.

Williams said she did not realize Jaydon was missing until around 9 p.m. She and other family members began searching the area of Acre Road and Lincoln Avenue in hopes of finding him.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said Williams could offer no "reasonable" explanation as to why they waited for 12 hours to call the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives searched Williams’ home but did not find the boy. Detectives then began receiving information from residents and witnesses who reported seeing Hall with the child getting into different vehicles in the area.

Normand said while foul play was not suspected, they were concerned for Jaydon’s safety, and attempts to locate Hall had been unsuccessful until NOPD responded to the medical call about Hall's apparent overdose.

The Sheriff's Office said Hall has an extensive arrest record in Jefferson Parish, including for aggravated battery, simple criminal damage, disturbing the peace (drunkeness), battery on a police officer, aggravated assault, resisting an officer (twice) disturbing the peace (fighting, twice) and probation violations.

