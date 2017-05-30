Lance Moore signs contract with Saints, retires from NFL

Wide receiver Lance Moore is returning to the Saints, sort of. Moore signed a contract with the club and will officially retire as a member of the organization.

As an undrafted free agent, Moore originally signed onto the team's practice squad in 2005. He eventually became one of the most reliable and prolific receivers in team history.In nine seasons, Moore amassed 346 receptions, 4,281 yards and 38 touchdowns. He finished fifth team history in receptions, seventh in receiving yardage, fourth in touchdown receptions, eighth in total touchdowns (39) and ninth in 100-yard receiving games.No Saint who went undrafted recorded as many receptions, receiving yards or touchdowns as Moore.

His best season was 2012 when he finished with 65 receptions, 1041 yards and six touchdowns. After leaving the Saints, Moore played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014 and the Detroit Lions in 2015.

