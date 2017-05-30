LSU recruit spurns Tigers for Texas with highlight video - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

LSU recruit spurns Tigers for Texas with highlight video

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Keontay Ingram spurned the Tigers for the Longhorns. Source: Keontay Ingram Twitter Keontay Ingram spurned the Tigers for the Longhorns. Source: Keontay Ingram Twitter
A school's hat, a cheer from the crowd, that's how it usually goes down for high school football recruits on announcements. But just revealing your colleges hat isn't good enough for some. Case in point, Keontay Ingram's decision to pick Texas over schools like LSU.

The running back released a video on Twitter announcing his intention to stay in-state.

No word if the 6'1" running back is majoring in video editing at Texas.

