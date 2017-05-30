LSU recruit spurns Tigers for Texas with highlight video

A school's hat, a cheer from the crowd, that's how it usually goes down for high school football recruits on announcements. But just revealing your colleges hat isn't good enough for some. Case in point, Keontay Ingram's decision to pick Texas over schools like LSU.

The running back released a video on Twitter announcing his intention to stay in-state.

First off I want to thank God for this opportunity! I want to thank my family friends and coaches as well ! But I am committed to .......... pic.twitter.com/RFmcINiHqF — keaontay ingram (@keaontay_ingram) May 30, 2017

No word if the 6'1" running back is majoring in video editing at Texas.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.