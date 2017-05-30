Galliano mom, 2 children die in Lafourche Parish crash

A two-vehicle crash killed a Galliano mother and her two children Tuesday in Lafourche, according to State Police Troop C.

Shortly after noon, police were called to the scene on LA 3235 near LA 3161 where 39-year-old Carmen Valle and her son, 5-year-old Christopher, had been ejected from Valle’s truck. Her 4-year-old daughter, Valeria, remained trapped inside.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Valle was traveling north in the outside lane of LA 3235 when for unknown reasons she lost control of her vehicle and it began to travel west through the median. The truck then entered the southbound lanes of LA 3235, and was struck on the passenger side by a 2018 International box truck being driven by 51-year-old Rodney Washington of Baton Rouge.

Valle was not restrained and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. Christopher was taken to Lady of the Sea General Hospital and then transferred to University Hospital in New Orleans by Acadian Ambulance Air Med with critical injuries. He later died. Valeria was extricated from the truck and taken to Lady of the Sea General Hospital, where she died.

Washington was properly restrained at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash but standard toxicology tests are pending on the part of Valle. Washington voluntarily submitted to a breath test showing no alcohol present.

Troopers want to remind everyone that children depend on adults to make the critical decision of making sure they are safe in a child seat. Troop C and many other law enforcement agencies are available to assist with the proper installation and fitting of children in child restraint systems. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.