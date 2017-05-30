Man, woman shot on I-10 at Poydras - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Man, woman shot on I-10 at Poydras

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police responded Tuesday to a double shooting on Interstate 10.

Police said a male and a female were shot at about 9:30 p.m. on the interstate near Poydras. There was no word on their condition.

I-10 eastbound was closed at US 90B while officers investigated.

No other information was available. 

Fox8live.com will update this story as details are released.

