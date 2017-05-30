UPDATE: Baby in car with man, woman shot on I-10

New Orleans police responded Tuesday to a double shooting on Interstate 10.

Police said a male and a female were shot at about 9:30 p.m. on the interstate near Poydras. There was no word on their condition.

I-10 eastbound was closed at US 90B while officers investigated.

No other information was available.

Police said Wednesday morning that a one-year-old child was also in the vehicle. It is uncleared if the baby was injured.

