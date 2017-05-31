Shelby: More showers and storms on the way

Another round of showers and storms is expected by late morning and through the afternoon today. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid-80s ahead of that rain.

There will be showers around again tomorrow, then on Friday, a surge of tropical moisture is forecast to move inland from the Gulf of Mexico. This will allow for an extended period of wet weather lasting into the weekend and the early part of next week. Showers and storms are most likely during the afternoon, but can't be ruled out at other times.

It is unclear when we will finally dry out, but it won't be until early next week at the soonest.

Heavy rain is the primary threat, and additional flooding problems could develop this week particularly in areas that received excessive rain yesterday.

