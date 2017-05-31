NOLA Weekend: Oyster Shucking 101 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOLA Weekend: Oyster Shucking 101

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(WVUE) -

Have a shucking good time with Mike “Hollywood” Broadway, senior master shucker at Acme Oyster House.

Get ready to learn some of his techniques for oyster shucking: http://www.nolaweekend.com/oyster-shucking-101/

Powered by Frankly