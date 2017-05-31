Chef John Folse: BBQ shrimp

Although barbecue shrimp is normally baked in an oven, Chef John Folse revised the recipe to cook it a la minute on the stovetop. The ingredients used to create the flavor, whether in the oven or skillet, are basically the same, however the skillet allows one to cook smaller serving sizes at the drop of a hat.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

24 (16–20 count) shrimp, head-on

¼ cup olive oil

¼ pound butter

2 tbsps minced garlic

2 (1-inch) sprigs fresh rosemary

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

½ bottle Abita beer

Creole seasoning to taste

¼ pound cold butter, chipped

Method:

Peel the tail off the shrimp, leaving the head intact. Using a paring knife, devein each shrimp. In a heavy-bottomed 12-inch sauté pan, heat olive oil and ¼ pound butter over medium-high heat. Add garlic and rosemary. Sauté 2–3 minutes to infuse flavor into butter. Increase heat to high and add Worcestershire sauce. Add shrimp and using kitchen tongs, move shrimp around until slightly pink and curled. Add Abita beer and reduce to half volume. Swirling pan constantly, add chipped butter, allowing it to blend into mixture and creating the sauce. NOTE: Swirling the pan is necessary to keep butter from separating in the skillet. Remove immediately from heat and season to taste with Creole seasoning. In each of the 4 soup bowls, place 6 shrimp and a generous serving of barbecue sauce. I recommend serving this with hot French bread. NOTE: It is important to “suck the heads” to get that authentic taste of Bayou country.

