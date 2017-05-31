Chef John Folse: BBQ shrimp

West Bank commuters were caught in heavy traffic on Wednesday morning during a car fire.more>>
Chef John Folse isn't quite sure if this recipe should fall into the category of soup or “luscious lemon malt!” Either way he says that not only is the flavor unique, it is also the perfect beginning or ending to any meal, especially during our hot Louisiana summers.more>>
Although barbecue shrimp is normally baked in an oven, Chef John Folse revised the recipe to cook it a la minute on the stovetop. The ingredients used to create the flavor, whether in the oven or skillet, are basically the same, however the skillet allows one to cook smaller serving sizes at the drop of a hat.more>>
New Orleans police responded Tuesday to a double shooting on Interstate 10.more>>
Another round of showers and storms is expected by late morning and through the afternoon today. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid-80s ahead of that rain.more>>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.more>>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.more>>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.more>>
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.more>>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.more>>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.more>>
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.more>>
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.more>>
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.more>>
The Coffee County Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a deer that had been killed was duct taped to a chair and a street sign.more>>
