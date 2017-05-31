Chef John Folse: Luscious lemon soup

Chef John Folse isn't quite sure if this recipe should fall into the category of soup or “luscious lemon malt!” Either way he says that not only is the flavor unique, it is also the perfect beginning or ending to any meal, especially during our hot Louisiana summers.

Prep Time: 4 Hours

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

3 tbsps lemon juice

2 tbsps grated lemon zest

2 eggs

½ cup sugar

1 tbsp vanilla

1 quart buttermilk

1 cup vanilla ice cream, divided

6–8 mint leaves, for garnish

Method:

NOTE: I recommend using only fresh-squeezed lemon juice in this recipe. When grating the lemon peel, be careful to remove only the peel and not the white skin of the lemon. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, sugar and vanilla. Add lemon juice, lemon zest and buttermilk, continuing to whisk constantly until well blended. Pour mixture into the bowl of a food processor. Add ½ cup ice cream and blend mixture until ice cream is blended into the soup and liquid has become frothy, 1–2 minutes. Transfer soup into a serving vessel, cover and chill for a minimum of 4 hours. Serve soup in martini or champagne glasses. Garnish with remaining ice cream and mint.

