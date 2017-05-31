Crescent City Connection reopens following vehicle fire.

West Bank commuters were caught in heavy traffic on Wednesday morning during a car fire.

Department of Transportation crews shut down US 90 B East of the Crescent City Connection due to the fire around 10:15 a.m. One lane was reopened around 10:50 a.m.

Delays stretched back to Terry Parkway. Drivers can use the Huey P. Long Bridge as an alternate to get to the east bank.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the fire.

