Woman who overdosed while watching toddler booked with simple kidnapping

A woman who was found overdosing while watching her one-year-old cousin since Monday night has been booked with kidnapping, according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.

Jaquencia Hall, 29, of Marrero, was booked Tuesday into the Jefferson Parish jail, the report said.

Hall will be arrested following medical treatment. The child was unharmed.

Twelve hours after they noted him missing, the family called deputies to a Marrero home Tuesday about their search for the toddler, Jaydon McMillan, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue, where they met with the boy's mother, Braneka Williams. Williams told police that she and Jaydon were at a family gathering at their home on Memorial Day when she got a headache and decided to lie down.

At the time, her cousin, identified as Hall, was watching the child.

Later, the NOPD responded to a call for medical assistance in reference to a woman that was apparently undergoing a drug overdose. She turned out to be Hall. Officers found Jaydon with her.

