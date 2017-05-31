NOPD looking for teens missing since Thursday

New Orleans police hope the public can help them find two missing teenagers from the eastern part of the city.

Officers released a picture of one of the girls on Wednesday.

Brianna Becnel and Halley Powell, both 14-years-old, were last seen outside their foster home on May 25 around 9:30 a.m. The girls did not come back inside and have not been seen or heard from since.

Officers did not provide the address of the residence.

If you know the whereabouts of these two subjects, please contact NOPD at 504-821-2222 or any Seventh District Detective at 504-658-6070.

