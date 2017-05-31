Police: Houma man hallucinates, opens fire with AR-15

A Houma man high on drugs fired a rifle after he believed someone was breaking into his home, according to the Houma Police Department.

Police say around 7 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to the 300 block of Merrill Drive in reference to a possible residential robbery.

During the investigation, it was initially reported that an unknown subject entered a home and the homeowner fired at them.

When officers contacted the homeowner, he was in possession of a loaded AR-15. Upon contacting the alleged victim, he relinquished the weapon to law enforcement.

Further investigation into this incident led officers to believe this did not occur. Officers did discover that two shots were fired in the residence, but learned the homeowner, William Bonner, 45, was hallucinating because of narcotics.

Houma Police located a white powdery substance with a straw next to it, suspected methamphetamine, prescription medication, as well as marijuana and other articles of drug paraphernalia in the residence.

Houma Police secured the weapon and arrested Bonner for Illegal Use of a Weapon, Possession of CDS III, 2-cts Possession of CDS I, Possession of CDS II, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Houma Police later learned Bonner was not the actual homeowner, but was renting the home.

