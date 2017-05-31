VIDEO: Missile intercepts, blows up other missile in U.S. test

This was the first live-fire test against an intercontinental ballistic missile target for the U.S. (Source: DOD)

The U.S. Department of Defense released dramatic video of a missile intercepting another missile as part of the nation’s defense system.

An ICBM was launched from the Reagan Test Site in the western area of the North Pacific Ocean. An Air Force Base in California launched a ground-based interceptor and its “exo-atmospheric kill vehicle intercepted and destroyed the target in a direct collision.”

U.S. officials said initial indications are that the test was successful.

