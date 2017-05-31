Cassidy Town Hall draws large crowd curious about health care

The line to get an audience with Sen. Bill Cassidy stretched around the building in Covington as hundreds waited to get inside, but the room with a capacity of just a little more than 200 could not hold everybody, leaving some people outside.

Inside, Cassidy wasted no time getting to the one issue most voters were there to talk about - health care - as he dove immediately into women's health and his stance on birth control.

"The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, those doctors that deal with this, think that birth-control pills should not be a prescription. My OB/GYNs think that I agree with that, it would lower health care costs tremendously,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy also spoke about auto-enrollment, an idea he said would put more healthy people on the insurance rolls and potentially cut premiums by 20 percent.

He also told the crowd he supports a system that cracks the code of health care and provides upfront pricing in real time.

"My nirvana is that if the doctor orders a CT scan on a child and the mother can use her phone to scan a barcode and it says, ‘I can get the CT scan for $2,500 right now down the street or I can get it for $250 Thursday at midnight,’ well, you know what that mom is going to do. She's gonna look at her daughter and say, ‘Hey baby were staying up Thursday night,’" Cassidy told the crowd.

During the meeting, Cassidy told the crowd curious about his stance on the investigations into the Russian/Trump case, that he would wait until more information is discovered and added that issue doesn't take a large spot on his plate.

Cassidy touched on other issues like net neutrality, warning voters that Google and Facebook are more fearsome than an internet service provider when it comes to private information.

Cassidy also touched on the Paris Climate Accord and said he believes the tenor of that agreement can be achieved without the formal pact.

"It's actually better for global greenhouse gas emissions that we fulfill President Trump’s goal to return manufacturing to the United States because our manufacturers, their energy sources, are going to be renewable, nuclear or more likely natural gas, and less likely coal,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy answered prewritten questions for about an hour, before quickly wrapping up, much to the chagrin of the audience, several who did not get answers to their questions.

Cassidy said he will continue to fight for health care reform and push his bill the Cassidy-Collins bill to his colleagues on Capitol Hill.

