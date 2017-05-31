David: June begins wet

Our wet weather is expected to last into the beginning of next week. There will again be a round of showers and storms on Thursday. Not everyone will get wet. However, by Friday deeper tropical moisture is expected across the area and just about anyone could see a shower or storm. The tropical nature will make heavy downpours a good possibility into Sunday.

A cold front will approach the area on Monday bring even more rain and storms, however drier air will finally build into the region beginning Tuesday and lasting for the rest of next week.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.