David: June begins wet

A man was injured following a shooting in Mid City.more>>
A man was injured following a shooting in Mid City.more>>
A Houma man high on drugs fired an assault rifle after he believed someone was breaking into his home.more>>
A Houma man high on drugs fired an assault rifle after he believed someone was breaking into his home.more>>
One man was killed Wednesday afternoon following a shooting outside of a West Bank convenience store.more>>
One man was killed Wednesday afternoon following a shooting outside of a West Bank convenience store.more>>
Dozens of people were turned away today from a town hall meeting with a Louisiana doctor, and senator who finds himself in the middle of the national health care debate.more>>
Dozens of people were turned away today from a town hall meeting with a Louisiana doctor, and senator who finds himself in the middle of the national health care debate.more>>
New Orleans police believe they know who shoplifted multiple items from a store on May 28.more>>
New Orleans police believe they know who shoplifted multiple items from a store on May 28.more>>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.more>>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.more>>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.more>>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.more>>
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.more>>
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.more>>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.more>>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.more>>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.more>>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.more>>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.more>>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.more>>