Man tells deputies he was forced to kill gunman in Marrero

One man was killed Wednesday afternoon following a shooting outside of a West Bank convenience store.

Officers were called to the Lapalco One Stop Shop in the 6500 block of Lapalco Blvd. in Marrero around 1 p.m.

The shooter told investigators he and another man, later identified as 29-year-old Larry Gillard, were sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the store. The man claims that Gillard pulled out a gun in an attempt to rob him. He told investigators that he pulled out his own gun and fired it at Gillard who fled from the vehicle, but collapsed behind it. Gillard was pronounced dead on the scene.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said investigators recovered two weapons at the scene. One was found next to Gillard and the other was surrendered over to authorities by the man. Investigators took the man to the JPSO Investigations Bureau for further questioning.

If you have any additional information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

