Police search for a clothing store shoplifting suspect

New Orleans police believe they know who shoplifted multiple items from a store on May 28.

The victim told police a man entered the Ross Dress for Less store in the 3000 block of Holiday Drive and took multiple items. He left the store without paying for the merchandise.

Investigators say they were able to identify the man as Shawn P. Miller. He is wanted on a charge of theft of goods under $500. Anyone who can help find him is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

