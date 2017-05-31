Police: Armored transport employee gunned down in Tulane-Gravier area

A shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area claimed the life of an armored transport employee. New Orleans police responded to the scene, Tuesday afternoon, at a bank in the 400 block of South Galvez Street.

Police say that the victim was found lying in the parking lot, shot multiple times.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"There are multiple rounds that were fired. We do not know how many or how many times the victim was actually struck and hit," NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said. "This is something that was very specific. It seems to be very targeted, and we are treating it as such."

Members of the NOPD and the FBI are investigating the shooting.

The credit union does have surveillance surrounding the ATM's and the machines have cameras as well.

"We are still identifying video, and we are still working to ascertain answers to all of the questions that you might have," Harrison said.

Harrison did not say if the workers returned fire nor would he disclose if money was stolen from the vehicle.

There were two armored truck robberies in 2013 and 2014 about seven months apart, one of which ended in the shooting death of guard Hector Trochez. Neither of those cases was solved.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective Theo Kent at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

