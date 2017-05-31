Police: Armored transport employee gunned down in Mid City

A shooting in Mid City claimed the life of an armored transport employee. New Orleans police responded to the scene, Tuesday afternoon, at a bank in the 400 block of South Galvez Street.

Police say that the victim was found lying in the parking lot, shot multiple times.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were two armored truck robberies in 2014, one of which ended in the shooting death of guard Hector Trochez. Neither of those cases was solved.

Members of the NOPD and the FBI are investigating the shooting.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective Theo Kent at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.