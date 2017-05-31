Bourbon St. theft suspect wanted

A Bourbon Street hotel guest says someone stole from him.

The New Orleans Police Department says the victim told them he brought a woman back to his room in the 500 block of Bourbon Street on May 19 and fell asleep with the woman still in the room.

The man says around 7 a.m. he awoke to find the woman gone. The victim alleges the woman stole various jewelry items from him and left.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the NOPD's Eighth District Detectives at 504-658-6080.

