LA senators to consider bill to change prescription drug rules

Supporters of HB192 think it will help prevent people from getting addicted to painkillers. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

Louisiana state senators will consider a proposal June 1 designed to combat a public health problem.

The bill would limit first-time opioid prescriptions for acute pain to a seven-day supply for adults, with some exceptions. The bill has already passed the state house.

Supporters of the proposal think it will help prevent people from getting addicted to painkillers. Opponents worry it could encourage more people to take heroin, a cheaper opiate alternative.

