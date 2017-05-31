Governor Edwards calls a precautionary Special Session

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a call for a special session to deal with the state's budget crisis.

The special session is a precautionary measure if lawmakers can't resolve what Edwards calls a "gridlock" related to House Bill 1, the state's operating budget and House Bill 2 and 3, which deal with the state's construction budget.

The special session would begin a half hour after the current regular session must end. The special session would is set for June 8 at 6:30 p.m. and must adjourn by midnight on Monday, June 19. It would be the second special session held this year.

"Given the significant disagreements on the state's operating budget, I am issuing this call as a precautionary measure," said Gov. Edwards. "Should we come to an agreement on the operating and construction budgets, this special session will not be necessary. However, the budget in its current form is a nonstarter, therefore, the additional time could be necessary. The work before us for the next week is critically important, and I'm asking members of the legislature to work with me to adopt a responsible budget that adequately funds the state's priorities."

Four items will be considered during this special session. They are:

Item 1: The Supplemental Appropriations Bill

Item 2: The State Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018

Item 3: The Capital Outlay Budget and Capital Outlay Program for Fiscal Year 2017-2018

Item 4: The Omnibus Bond Authorization Act of 2017 to fund the Capital Outlay Program

The governor says this special session call will not address the "fiscal cliff" that will hit on July 1, 2018. This call will not allow for the option to raise additional revenue.

