NOPD: One dead, one injured in Seventh Ward shooting

One person died and another was injured following a shooting in the Seventh Ward. New Orleans police were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Pauger Street, Wednesday evening.

Police say that both victims have been identified as males.



If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111

