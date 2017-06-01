Shelby: Expect another wet day

Another round of wet weather is expected today, and it won't be until the middle of next week that the skies finally try to dry out.

Tomorrow, deeper tropical moisture is expected across the area, and heavy rain will become even more likely. Localized flooding issues are probable with at least a few of these storms. Stay weather aware through the weekend, and never drive down a water-covered roadway.

A cold front will approach the area on Monday bring even more rain and storms. Forecast models are in disagreement about the timing of the front's passing, but it is possible that drier air will finally build into the region beginning late Tuesday and last for the rest of next week.

