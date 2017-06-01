Entergy: Power out for thousands on West Bank

Thousands of Entergy customers are without power on the West Bank.

"A serviceman is working to determine the cause of your outage. Power will be restored as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience," a statement on the Entergy website said.

At least 4,000 are without electricity in the Avondale and Waggaman areas near the Mississippi River.

They expect to have power restored by 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.