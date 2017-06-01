Entergy: Power out for thousands on West Bank

An early morning traffic accident leaves one man dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department.more>>
Thousands of Entergy customers are without power on the West Bank.more>>
A shooting in Mid City claimed the life of a man.more>>
Another round of wet weather is expected today, and it won't be until the middle of next week that the skies finally try to dry out.more>>
One man was killed Wednesday afternoon following a shooting outside of a West Bank convenience store.more>>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.more>>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.more>>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.more>>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.more>>
A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.more>>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.more>>
A missing Pickens County man’s body has been found.more>>
Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.more>>
An explosion at a corn milling plant has rocked a community in central Wisconsin.more>>
A Facebook user posted a video showing the jumps.more>>
