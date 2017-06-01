Early morning traffic accident kills one

An early morning traffic accident leaves one man dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a call of a vehicle crash near Donner Drive under the Westbank Expressway.

They discovered a Jeep Wrangler at the end of an exit ramp near the U.S. 90 Access Road. The vehicle was lying on its driver's side and fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished officers found the body of an unknown male inside.

The investigation is ongoing, but initial findings suggest the vehicle exited U.S. 90-B at Terry Parkway in the HOV lane and crashed into the concrete side guard rail at the bottom of the ramp causing the vehicle to flip.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.