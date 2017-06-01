JPSO: Man involved in Marrero shootout was victim of attempted armed robbery

Police say a man was involved in a shootout after trying to sell a gun to a man. (FOX 8)

Jefferson Parish sheriff’s investigators say that a shooting in Marrero was the result of an online gun sale and attempted armed robbery.

Detectives learned that Larry Gillard, 29, met the man who shot him in the parking lot of a convenience store in 6500 clock of Lapalco Blvd. to buy a gun from the shooter.

While they were sitting in the gun seller’s vehicle discussing the transaction, Gillard allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded the attempted armed robbery victim’s money and weapon, officers said.

The two struggled and exchanged gunfire inside the vehicle. Both men got out of the vehicle and Gillard attempted to leave the scene but collapsed nearby, officers said.

The man selling the gun waited for deputies on scene and cooperated with the investigation. There was evidence on scene that corroborated his account of the incident, according to the JPSO.

The man was released late Wednesday night without charges.

Gillard died on the scene.

