I-10 reopened after mid-day shooting

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
The NOPD investigates a shooting on I-10 that sent one person to the hospital (Source: Bernel Davis) The NOPD investigates a shooting on I-10 that sent one person to the hospital (Source: Bernel Davis)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

A section of Interstate 10 has reopened after someone was shot before noon.

Interstate 10 from I-510 W to Bullard Avenue had been shut down for over an hour.

A male victim suffered a not life-threatening injury to the hand and was taken to New Orleans East Hospital.

The second victim, a female, had her vehicle's window shattered by a stray bullet. She was not injured.

Police have not said if anyone was arrested. 

